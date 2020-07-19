Will issue separate notification for distribution of passports: Hajj Committee

SRINAGAR: It is for the information of all the intending Hajj Pilgrims of Hajj-2020 that J&K Haj Committee has received the Passports from Hajj Committee of India, Mumbai for onward distribution among the concerned pilgrims.
As per the statement issued here, it was informed that because of the present situation due to COVID–19 Pandemic, the Haj Committee is not in a position to distribute the passports.
However, it has been decided that the process of distribution of Passports shall be reviewed after Ist August 2020 provided the on-going situation permits for which a separate notification shall be issued.
