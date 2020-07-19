Special trains in Kashmir to resume from Monday

Srinagar: Railway authorities in Kashmir on Saturday announced the commencement of staff-special trains from Banihal to Budgam and vice versa during alternate days in a week starting from Monday.
As per the order, the railway authorities have also sought escort staff, for plying the train from Banihal to Baramulla stretch from Monday. The trains will, however, run on alternate days on Budgam to Banihal and Baramulla to Budgam stretch.
The order issued by the Northern Railways in Budgam notified the days and tentative timing for plying of trains.
For Budgam to Banihal, trains will run three days across a week- Monday, Wednesday and Fridays- whereas trains on Budgam to Baramulla, will chug on the remaining three days of a week.
