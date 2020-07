Srinagar,: A 23-year-old army soldier was killed when his service rifle accidentally went off in Gulmarg area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Sunday.

Official sources said that the soldier was posted at Dewar Gali post along the Line of Control in Gulmarg.

A police official confirmed the incident and identified the slain as Akshay Kumar of Haryana.(GNS)

