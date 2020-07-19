Rs 25 lakh life insurance for PRI, ULB representatives if killed in militancy incident

By on No Comment

Rs 25 lakh life insurance for PRI, ULB representatives if killed in militancy incident

Srinagar: The Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, approved life insurance cover of Rs 25 lakh to all elected BDC Chairmen, Sarpanches, Panches and all elected members of Municipal Bodies of Jammu and Kashmir in case of death due to a militancy related incident.
The decision aims at strengthening grass roots democracy by providing a sense of security to the elected members of local bodies who are under constant threat from terrorists and militants.
The life insurance cover will act as a guarantee for the subsistence of the family members of the elected representatives who die in militancy related incidents.
It will ensure that their families do not face economic distress and poverty in case of any untoward incident and continue to fulfil basic needs of nutrition, education and health in adverse circumstances.

Rs 25 lakh life insurance for PRI, ULB representatives if killed in militancy incident added by on
View all posts by KR Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.