J&K COVID-19 toll soars to 242 as 4 more patients die

Srinagar: Four more patients who were tested positive for deadly COVID-19 have died in Jammu and Kashmir, thus taking the J&K toll to 242.

Officials said that the latest victims comprise an 80-year-old woman from Rainawari Srinagar, a 59-year-old man from Turkawangan Shopian, a 75-year-old woman from Tumulahal Pulwama and a 70-year-man from Bunglow Bagh Baramulla.

An official said that two patients including an 80-year-old woman from Rainawari Srinagar and a 59-year-old man from Turkawangan died at CD hospital.

They were suffering from Pneumonia and other ailments, he said.

At SMHS Hospital Srinagar, a 75-year-old woman from Tumluhal Pulwama who was suffering from many ailments, died at on Sunday.

An official from GMC Baramulla said that a 70-year-old patient who was suffering from underlying ailments died at GMC Baramulla on Sunday.

Six COVID-19 deaths have been reported in J&K on Sunday so far.

Earlier, death of two COVID-19 patients- one each from Baramulla and Rajouri districts was reported in the day.

With six more deaths, the death toll related to COVID-19 has reached to 242 including 223 from Kashmir and 19 from Jammu. (KNO)

