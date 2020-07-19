DC reviews implementation of SOPs, guidelines in B’la, Sopore towns

BARAMULLA: Deputy Commissioner Baramulla, Dr G N Itoo accompanied by various concerned officers today inspectsed several locations at Baramulla and Sopore towns to take first hand appraisal of implementation of lockdown and other SOPs pertaining to COVID-19 pandemic.
Appreciating the cooperation of people in observing lockdown, DC urged upon them to follow all the requisite advisories especially using face masks and maintaining social distancing.
He said that adopting such measures are necessary for safeguarding themselves from Coronavirus infection.
Moreover, DC reiterated that administration is committed to take all possible initiatives to combat COVID-19 outbreak.
Pertinently, District Administration Baramulla had yesterday imposed 3 days lockdown as a precautionary measure to minimise the spread of COVID-19 infection.
