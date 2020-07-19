Closed for trash clearance,LJHP canal robbed of fish

BARAMULLA: Days after the canal leading to the reservoir of Lower Jhelum Hydro electric power Project (LJHP) was robbed of fish after its waters diversion for clearing of accumulated trash, Deputy Commissioner Baramulla has shot a letter to executive engineer for being complacent to allow gathering of and loot of the fish, besides not informing the concerned fisheries department prior to the cleaning process.

The order issued by the deputy commissioner Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo under reads that, “With reference to the subject, enclosed find a copy letter number ADF/BLA/20/293/97 dated 08/07/20 from assistant director fisheries headquarter Baramulla (Sopore) where under it has been intimated that a large number of people from Boniyar area taking undue advantage of shutdown of LJHP scheduled on 07/07/2020 have ventured inside the canal and caught the fish in illegal way and as such caused a huge loss to the fish fauna”.

“The concerned department has ventilated serious concern over the loss and have complained to the LJHP authorities who have not informed them about the shutdown as per the past practice”.

The order further reads that, “you are directed to furnish a factual report in the matter explained there in why the concern quarter have not been intimated well in advance as per past practice besides how a large number of people were allowed to venture inside the canal in violation of this office order number DMB/PS/296-67 dated on 03/07/2020”.

On 07/07/2020, the authorities of LJHP observed a day long shutdown and diverted the canal water towards the river Jehlem to carry the cleaning process, as the water for canal was stopped, thousands of people from Boniyar, Bimyar, Limber, Chalan, Ijara, Pehlipora, Naganari, Manggram, Zahampora, Gantamulla, Nowshera, Pringal, and other rushed to cancel and caught tons of fish from the seven kilometre long canal and reservoir of the project in illegal way, and the officials of the project were seen as silent spectators throughout the day.

The video clips of illegal fishing were also on social media sites but no one took the action or apologised for the same. Later the department of fisheries approached deputy commissioner Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo and requested him to take action against the concerned officials who did not inform them in advance and where the security men who were deployed on both sides of canal for the day.

A senior official of the fisheries department confirm that LJHP authorities not inform them about the shutdown with the result tons of fish were caught by local people of the area illegally, “I saw a video of the clip of the social media, I along with some ten people just reached the spot, but we saw public in large numbers illegally killing fish by sticks, iron rods while others using net to catch fish from the canal, we tried lot to stop it but failed

The police and other forces deployed on both sides of the canal were enjoying the proceedings. Later we approached DC Baramulla who issued a show cause notice to concerned officials.

