Bandipora suicide case: Victim’s family stages protest, demands punishment to ‘culprits’

Bandipora: Scores of the relatives of the woman who committed suicide after the alleged harassment by her in-laws on Sunday staged a protest against in Chatibandi village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, demanding stern punishment to the ‘culprits.’

Witnesses said that relatives and family members of the victim assembled in the main market to protest against the alleged murder of their daughter by her in-laws on July 10 at Chattibandi village.

The police have already arrested one accused and the further investigation is going on, officials said.

The protesting relatives demanded action against the culprits involved in the crime. The protesters alleged that the deceased woman was allegedly burnt alive by her in-laws at Chattibandi and was harassed from time to time.

The said that they have ‘’evidence’’ to prove that her in-laws were involved in her murder and demanded strict action against all the involved and justice for their daughter.

Brother of deceased said that her sister was ‘’brutally killed’’ by her in-laws.

“Someone from the hospital informed us about her condition via phone following which we reached there after the incident. Soon after we reached there, we saw her burnt body lying in the hospital,” her brother said.

He alleged that her sister was being harassed by her in-laws. “She was tortured and harassed by her in-laws from the first day of her marriage,” he added.

“Those who forced her to take extreme step should be punished as per the law,” he demanded.

Pertinently, the 30-year-old woman (name withheld) had sustained serious burn injuries at her home in Chatibandi village and subsequently died at SMHS hospital in Srinagar on July 11. (KNO)

