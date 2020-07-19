2 more COVID-19 related deaths take J&K toll to 238

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 taking the disease toll to 238.

Official sources said that one of the victims was an 84-year-old man from Baramulla and other a 50-year-old woman from Rajouri district in Jammu division.

The octogenarian, they said, was admitted to SKIMS Soura on July 16 as a case of bilateral CAP (community acquired pneumonia) in ward 3A adding the patient expired at 11:15 pm Saturday night.

As regards the quinquagenarian woman from Rajouri, a senior doctor at GMC Jammu said she was admitted to the hospital on July 16 and passed away at 2 am.

With these deaths, 219 people in Kashmir and 19 in Jammu have died so far due to COVID-19 related complications.

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (49), Kulgam (24), 18 each in Shopian, Anantnag and Budgam, Kupwara (13), 11 each in Jammu and Pulwama , Bandipora (5), Ganderbal (4), two each in Rajouri and Doda and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kathua. (GNS)

