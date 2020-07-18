Undertrial prisoner found hanging in Tihar jail



New Delhi: A 38-year-old undertrial prisoner, who was lodged in Tihar jail in a murder case, was found hanging inside a cell, officials said on Saturday.

Ravi, a resident of Delhi’s Mohan Garden, was lodged in the jail on Thursday for allegedly killing his 62-year-old mother-in-law with an ice pick on suspicion that she was behind his wife’s decision to abandon him.

He had also severely injured some relatives of the woman who had tried to intervene in the matter.

According to the jail officials, it is a case of suicide.

“On the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, Ravi hanged himself with the help of a bed sheet inside the prison,” Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said.

Ravi was previously involved in three criminal cases, the officials said.

