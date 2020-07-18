Showkat Jeelani assumes charge as Chief Engineer R&B

SRINAGAR: Er. Showkat Jeelani today assumed the charge of Chief Engineer Roads and Buildings Department Kashmir here.
Known for efficiency and dedication Er. Showkat is popular in the engineering circle as he has also served as Ex. Er. Estates Division Kmr, Superintending Engineer Srinagar-Budgam circle and Chief Engineer PMGSY Kashmir.
After assuming the charge, Er. Jeelani had a meeting with the engineers of the department, he enjoined upon them to work in close coordination and ensure that projects are completed well in time.
Underlining the need for adopting SOPs, the C.E asked engineers and all the employees to strictly follow the guidelines issued by the government in the wake of Covid-19 pandemic.
He assured the engineers and employees that his office will always be open for listening and addressing their grievances, if any.
Among others, Superintending Engineers of all circles and all Executive Engineers of division were present on the occasion.
