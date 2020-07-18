Rajnath visits key forward post along LoC in Kashmir

Srinagar: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday visited a key forward post along the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Singh, who was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat and Army Chief Gen MM Naravane, visited the North Hill post and was apprised about the situation at the border by senior officials.

“Visited a forward post near LoC in Kupwara District of Jammu-Kashmir today and interacted with the soldiers deployed there,” Singh tweeted along with photographs of his interaction with the soldiers.

“We are extremely proud of these brave and courageous soldiers who are defending our country in every situation,” the defence minister said.

Earlier in the day, Singh visited the holy cave of Amarnath and offered prayers.

His trip to the cave shrine came on the second day of his visit to Jammu and Kashmir.

On Friday, Singh reviewed the overall security scenario in Jammu and Kashmir with the top military brass, officials said.

He asked the armed forces to give a fitting reply to any “misadventure” by Pakistan.

At a high-level meeting, the defence minister had also asked the armed forces to maintain a strict vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

