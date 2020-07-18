Police impose restrictions in Pampore town, appeal people to remain indoors

PAMPORE: With the rise in Covid-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, police in Pampore town imposed restrictions in order to curb movement of people during these pandemic times.
Sub-Division police officer (SDPO) Imtiyaz Ahmad and Station House Officer (SHO) Pampore Manzoor Ahmad appealed to people to remain indoors and come out only during emergencies.
Police erected obstacles including concertina wires to contain movement of the people as many do not pay heed to the repeated announcements from the government regarding the pandemic.
“ The curbs have been imposed to guarantee safety of the citizens and save them from the virus that has claimed thousands of lives and taken in its grip on millions,” said SDPO Imtiyaz Ahmad, adding that those defying these restrictions unnecessarily would face severe punishment.
He told Kashmir Reader that only those people having valid passes would be allowed to move.
“ Those travelling with valid passes must ensure that they wear masks,” he said
