Landslide at Kangan blocks Srinagar Leh highway, damages houses

Kangan: A massive landslide struck Srinagar Leh highway near Bonibagh Kangan area of Ganderbal district on Friday, leading to the blockade of the road and damage to several residential houses and other structures.
Several house and other structures have been reported to have suffered a huge damage,which struck the area of Bonibagh unexpectedly.
A rescue operation was launched immediately after the landslide occurred ans SDM Kangan and Tehsildar, SDPO Kangan, and other officers reached the spot to oversee the rescue and clearance operation.
There was no report to any loss to life in the incident. Meanwhile, SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal in tweet said, “At Bonibagh Kangan a major landslide occurred, few shops, houses, vehicles came under debris. Men and machinery on job, it will take 7 hours to clear MHW. No human loss reported.” Initial reports suggested that several houses, shops and other structures were raised to ground by the landslide. The highway was filled with the debris, forcing the authorities to suspend the traffic on Srinagar-Sonmarg route.
Meanwhile, hundreds of vehicles carrying essentials commodities are said to be stranded on the both sides of the highway. (CNS)
