Journalists protest in Tangmarg after assault by official

BARAMULLA: Tangmarg working journalist association have condemned assault on a photojournalist , also holding a protest deamnding action aganisnt the offical.
According to Sajad Hameed, who works as a photo journalist at Kashmir Times,Tehsildar pushed him multiple times and ask him to close your camera,when he was performing his professional duty and was covering a protest by locals against PHE (Jal Shakti) department. Sajad Hameed said despite introducing himself as a journalist to the Tehsildar,he was verbally abused, insulted and pushed.
Tangmarg working journalist association has sought action against Tehsildar.The association has urged DC Baramulla and Inspector general of police Kashmir to intervene and take action against the official.
