J&K Bank officers take lead in donating plasma

SRINAGAR: As the Covid-19 pandemic takes a dangerous turn, two J&K bank officers, Saadut Hussain (Asst Vice President) and Syed Sameer Hussain (Executive) have been the first plasma donors in Kashmir.

Saadut Hussain, who earlier had all his 9 family members (including kids, spouse, mother and sister) infected with Covid-19 and was going through a tough traumatic phase, especially when he himself was diagnosed with serious cardiac complications during and post Covid-19, did not hesitate from offering to donate plasma for other critical patients.

In fact, his spouse and daughter also volunteered to donate plasma, wanting to do their bit in saving lives. And it was after the volunteering of these kind souls that many more people have been encouraged to come forward and donate plasma for critical Covid-19 patients.

Even as the demand for plasma donations to treat Covid-19 patients has gone up, the number of willing donors is yet dismal. Healthcare professionals hope that more people will come forward to donate plasma and help save precious lives.

Noted urologist Dr Saleem Wani, who fought Coid-19 and himself is a plasma donor, says, “Common people donating plasma despite the stigma and trauma associated with Covid-19 is really heroic. We need more such people to come forward and join our fight against the Covid pandemic. I appeal to all those patients who have recovered from this deadly disease to come forward and help the dying patients who have no other hope.”

