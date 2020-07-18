Jaish commander from Pak killed along with 2 local militants

Anantnag: ‘Most wanted’ commander and IED expert of Jaish-e-Muhammad was among three militants killed Friday morning in a gunfight with government forces here in DH Pora area of Kulgam district.

Three army men were also injured during the gunfight. “They have been evacuated to the hospital and are stated to be stable,” an army source told Kashmir Reader.

Kashmir Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar has identified the slain commander as Pakistani national Waleed Bhai alias Lambu.

“He had managed to escape four cordon and search operations in the past year-and-a-half since he was active here in Kashmir. He was a most wanted militant,” Kumar said.

Sources in the police said the slain Waleed had recently escaped a gunfight, leaving behind a US made MO4 rifle. “It was during a gunfight on April 11 in the same area of DH Pora in Kulgam district. He had left behind some IED making material as well back then,” sources said.

The sources told Kashmir Reader that the other two slain militants were locals. They identified them as Rauf Dar of Awhattoo Kulgam and Rayees Naikoo of Czimmer village.

“Bodies of all three militants will be sent to north Kashmir for burial, following completion of medico-legal formalities,” the sources said. “For now, the bodies have been sent to PCR Srinagar.”

A senior police official from Kulgam district told Kashmir Reader that the gunfight today erupted in Czimmer area of DH Pora, which is a residential area surrounded by a thick forest cover.

“We launched an operation in the wee hours today, following specific inputs regarding presence of militants in the area,” the official said, adding that contact was soon established with the militants, who were holed up in a residential house.

The official said that the militants were offered surrender but they instead chose to open indiscriminate fire, leaving three army men injured.

“The injured army men were immediately evacuated to hospital and the fire of militants was promptly retaliated to. In the ensuing gun battle, all the three militants were gunned down,” the official said.

He said that the bodies of the three militants were retrieved from the site of the gunfight, along with arms, ammunition and some other incriminating material.

Local sources told Kashmir Reader that the firing started at around 5:30 AM Friday morning and continued for several hours before the guns fell silent on both sides.

