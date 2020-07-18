CRPF man from Assam among 5 Covid fatalities in Srinagar

Srinagar: Kashmir reported five deaths due to Covid-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus to 236 in J&K.

According to officials, three of the Covid-19 patients died at SKIMS Soura and two deaths were reported at CD Hospital.

The deceased include an 80-year-old woman from Putushay Bandipora, a 60-year-old man from KB Pora Kulgam, a 55-year-old man from Sallar Anantnag, a 50-year-old woman from Arigam Budgam, and a 52-year-old CRPF personnel from Assam, who was posted at Awantipora Pulwama.

All the deceased persons had Bilateral pneumonia while two also suffered from cardiopulmonary failure, said an official.

He said the octogenarian woman from Bandipora was suffering from Multiple Organ Dysfunction Syndrome (MODS) and breathed her last at SKIMS hospital on July 17.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir reported 441 new coronavirus cases on Saturday including 55 travellers– taking the overall tally of Covid-19 patients detected to 13,198, as per the official bulletin.

Of the new cases, 563 were tested positive for coronavirus in Kashmir while 43 were reported from Jammu, it said.

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (24), Shopian (18), Anantnag (18), Budgam (18), Kupwara (13), Jammu (11), Pulwama (11), Ganderbal (4), Bandipora (5), Doda (2), while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Samba, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua districts.

