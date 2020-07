Pulwama: District Administration Pulwama has extended the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions for another one week upto 25 July.

Earlier the authorities had reimposed strict restrictions till 18th July, in view of surge in number of COVID-19 positive cases in the district, officials said.

An order issued by DDMA Pulwama has advised people to obey the restriction orders and cooperate with authorities in implementing the lockdown so that the further chain of transmission can be broken.

