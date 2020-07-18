COVID-19: Elderly Bandipora woman with underlying ailments dies at SKIMS, J&K toll 232

Srinagar: An 80-year-old COVID-19 positive woman from Bandipora died at SKIMS Soura, taking the disease toll in J&K to 232, officials said on Saturday.

The octogenarian was admitted on July 11 as a case of hypertension, Community Acquired Pneumonia with shock with MODS, a senior doctor said adding she died at 11.p.m. last night.

With her death, 214 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the COVID-19 complications.

Srinagar district with 59 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (48), Kulgam (23), Shopian (18), 17 each in Anantnag and Budgam (17), Kupwara (13), Jammu (11), Pulwama (10), four each in Ganderbal and Bandipora (4), Doda (2) and one each in Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri, and Kathua. (GNS)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print