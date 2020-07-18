Complete lockdown observed across the Baramulla

BARAMULLA: Following the lockdown orders issued by the district magistrate Baramulla on Thursday evening, the normal life across the district was paralysed. All the shops and other business establishments, petrol pumps and other remain closed while traffic was also off the roads in Uri, Boniyar, Narvaw, Baramulla, Sopore, Rafiabad, Pattan, Kunzar and Tangmarg areas of district.
Teams of police and other troops were deployed on main roads and markets to stop the public movement and movement of public transport. The men in uniform were seen not allowed vehicles to run on the roads, however only medical and other emergency staff were allowed to go.
On Thursday evening district magistrate Baramulla Dr Gulam Nabi Itoo ordered a complete three days lockdown across the Baramulla district after a spike in Coronavirus cases in the district. \
