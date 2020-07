Shopian: Three militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces in Amshipora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday morning.

An official confirmed the killing of three militants in the encounter, which he said broke out after a joint team of Police, Army’s 62 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area.

“The search operation is still progress,”he said. (KNO)

