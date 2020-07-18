3 members of family killed in shelling along LoC in Poonch: Officials

Poonch: Three members of a family were killed in alleged ceasefire violation by Pakistan along the line of control in Poonch district of Jammu on Friday evening.
Official sources told GNS a shell landed on the house of one Mohammad Rafiq in Karmara village adjacent to LoC in which the 58-year-old owner, his wife Rafia Bi (50) and son Irfan (15) died on the spot. One person was also injured and he has been hospitalized, they said.
SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral confirmed the killing of the trio.
“At about 2120 hours, Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with Small Arms & shelling with Mortars along LoC in Gulpur sector. Army retaliated,” an army official said.
