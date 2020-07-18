10-year-old dies on football field in Baramulla

BARAMULLA: A 10-year-old football player died due to cardiac arrest on ground in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.
Sources said that a ten years old football player Tawhid Rahim son of Abdul Rahim lone of Ushkura Baramulla was playing with other players on Friday morning in their local ground, however, he suddenly fell fell own in the ground, the other people and players shifted him to nearby hospital where doctors declare him bought dead.
The doctors told them he was received a major heart attack due to which he died. They said he was associated with a local foot ball club ‘FC Dash’.
Irshad Ahmad a local of the area said that as the practice match started and all the players wear their uniform, the young player fell down in the ground, not only the match was stopped, the other players and locals shift him to hospital, where doctors declare him bought dead.
