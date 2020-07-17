Over 2 lakh houses coming up in J&K: Govt approves Housing Policy-2020

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Council (AC), which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu, accorded sanction to the proposal of Housing & Urban Development Department for adoption and notification of J&K Housing, Affordable Housing, Slum Redevelopment and Rehabilitation and Township Policy, 2020.

An official statement said that the policy envisages seven models of housing, ranging from “in-situ slum redevelopment to integrated township, to cater to the need of every section of society”.

The new policy, the statement said, aims at promoting public-private-partnerships for affordable housing and slum rehabilitation projects and provides platform for operation and maintenance of integrated/ special townships in a cooperative manner.

It further said the policy proposes “minimum relocation of existing slum dwellers so as to maintain sanctity of existing economic and social linkages developed over a period of time in these informal settlements”.

Additionally, the policy also includes provisions for fast track approvals of housing in Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Low Income Group (LIG) categories. Besides, it provides for their incentivization in the form of exemptions from building permit fee, land use conversion and external development charges.

The government presser said the new policy also aims to provide Rental Housing in which EWS families will be given dwelling unit on license basis for occupation and use for a particular period on making initial deposit and monthly charges.

“The policy has been approved under the broader vision of meeting the growing requirement for affordable housing, slum redevelopment and rehabilitation and rental housing, for which an initial target has been set for construction of 1 Lac dwelling units over the next 5 years”, it added.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print