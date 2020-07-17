J&K govt approves Roll out of Excise Policy 2020-21

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday approved the roll out of Excise Policy for the year 2020-21 and implementation of policy measures in a bid to improve transparency and objectivity related to renewal, cancellation, transfer of licenses and penalties.

The decision was taken by the Administrative Council (AC) under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor, G C Murmu.

An official statement said that the new policy aims to rationalize the number of taxes, duties and other levies to optimize revenues for common good, and bring about greater social consciousness about the harmful effects of consumption of liquor and alcoholic beverages.

The policy envisages checking bootlegging of Bottled in Origin (BiO) brands from neighbouring states, besides providing choice of brands and a level playing field to those in the business, it said.

Under this year’s policy, the Department has specified fixed number of licenses/ licensed zones for Ex-servicemen, specially-abled persons, SC/ST/OBC and people belonging to economically weaker sections as per the criteria to be notified separately.

Further, the License Fee structure has also been revisited in the Draft Policy. A fixed component of ‘Annual License Fee’ has also been introduced, whereas, the existing per bottle license fee has been revised on higher side as ‘Additional License Fee’.

The Excise Policy for the year 2019-20 was extended till June, 2020 in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic and now stands expired.

