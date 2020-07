Anantnag: Two minor boys, both aged 12, died after they drowned in Dadi Canal in Khiram area of Srigufwara in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

The boys have been identified as Abrar and Waseem. Both belong to the Bakerwal community.

A senior police official confirmed that the boys had gone swimming when they drowned.

“They were fished out and rushed to the hospital where they were declared brought dead,” the official said, adding that the bodies will be handed over the families soon.

