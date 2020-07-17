2 militants killed, 2 Army men wounded in Kulgam gunfight

Kulgam: Two militants were killed in a gunfight with government forces on Friday morning in Nagnard village of Damhal Hanjipora in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district.

An official said that two Army men were also wounded during initial firing and they have been shifted to 92 Base hospital for treatment adding that searches are going in the area.

The gunfight was triggered after a joint team of Police, Army’s 09 RR and CRPF launched a cordon and search operation on specific information about the presence of militants in the area. (KNO)

