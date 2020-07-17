10-year-old footballer dies on ground while playing in Baramulla

Baramulla: A 10-year-old football player died due to cardiac arrest while playing on the ground in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Friday morning.
The boy has been identified as Tawhid Rahim son of Abdul Rahim lone of Ushkura Baramulla.
Officials said that Tawhid was playing with other players on Friday morning in a local ground when he suddenly collapsed.
He was shifted to nearby hospital where doctors declared him bought dead. The doctors attributed the young footballer’s death to a major heart attack.
