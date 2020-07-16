COVID-19: 5-day lockdown re-imposed in Budgam towns

Budgam: In view of a rise in the number of the COVID-19 cases in the district lately, authorities in central Kashmir’s Budgam have re-imposed lockdown restrictions in main towns for five days starting Thursday.

An order issued by the Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza reads there has been a sharp rise in the positive cases over a few days and several cases reported from the areas outside containment/buffer zones and in towns also.

“Now, in order to contain the further spread of Covid-19, it has become imperative to impose some restrictions in terms of section 144 Cr PC and Section 34 of Disaster Management Act, 2005,” the order said.

The order reads that all shops, business establishments in the district including main towns of Budgam, Magam, Beerwah, Khansahib, Chadoora, B.K Pora, Bemina, Charar-e- Sharief, Narbal, Chittergam, Nagam, etc shall remain closed from 16th July 2020 to 20th July 20.

The order said that there shall be complete restrictions on the movement of public transport including SUMOs, Taveras, Auto Rikhshas, etc only authorized private vehicles shall be allowed within the district.

The order further said that Senior Superintendent of Police Budgam/ Srinagar, Concerned SDMs, Tehsildars/ Naib Tehsildars (Executive Magistrate Ist class), SDPOs and SHOs shall ensure strict implementation of restrictions for five days up to 20th July 2020.

