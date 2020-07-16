Braving pandemic, DPS Srinagar makes it big in CBSE Class 10 results

Srinagar: Delhi Public School Srinagar has maintained its impeccable record in Class 10 (CBSE) results by achieving a 100% pass percentage.

A statement issued by the school management said that a total number of 268 candidates appeared in the examination, out of which 80% passed with distinction. Saheem Showkat Reshi and Nouman Javeed Bhat topped with 98.6% while the second place is jointly held by Mir Tabinda Shafi and Hadia Bilal who scored 97.6%. Afreen Akram with 97% secured the third position.

All the toppers have credited the school for their success. Saheem credited “the dedication of the school that ensured that my education did not suffer even when everything was shut down. I owe my success to my teachers.”

Similarly, Hadia Bilal also credited “the untiring efforts of my teachers and their kindness that gave me confidence and motivation to push myself harder.” Afreen too said “My teachers ensured that all my doubts were cleared, and my concepts strong. I could always call a teacher, no matter what time of the day, if I needed help.”

The statement said the school has been at the forefront of adapting digital education to minimize loss of education in response to the shut-downs.

In the previous academic year, the school compensated for the loss of school time by ensuring special pre-recorded lectures and study material reached the students. Moreover, the school has relied on a dedicated YouTube channel and Google classes to ensure that the students don’t suffer from want of schooling, it said.

Apart from digital initiatives, the school relies on one to one mentoring of students to provide students with an opportunity to develop their own ideas.

Apart from this, the students are guided to participate in initiatives like public speaking, debate, MUN and social work that is of significant value in college and scholarship applications.

Congratulating the students on their stellar success, the Principal Alistair R A Freese said the results prove that the school spares no effort in guiding students towards pinnacles of success and self-realization while congratulating students and staff.

Chairman Vijay Dhar also extended his congratulations and said though the children made them proud always, this time the effort is extra special considering the circumstances.

“I dedicate this success to the steel will of the students and teachers that refused to bend to adversity,” Dhar said.

