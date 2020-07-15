SKIMS sets up Plasma Donation helpline

Srinagar: The Sheri Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) Soura has set up a helpline to coordinate Plasma
donation in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.
An official statement said the helpline has been started in the Department of Blood Transfusion and
Immunohematology.
Interested persons have been asked to call on following cell numbers for plasma
donation, or any other information regarding the same.
Dr. Zakir Ahmad
6005144453/
8491032264
2.Dr. Huzaifa Tak
9419012100
3.Dr. Irfan Ahmad
7780804672
4.Dr. Sabha Malik
9906578871