Prof Mohammad Farooq Mir is new Director Admissions and Competitive Examinations at KU

Srinagar: The University of Kashmir administration has appointed Head of it’s Physics Department, Prof Mohammad Farooq Mir as Director Admissions and Competitive Examinations.

As per an order issued by Assistant Registrar Administration at KU on Saturday, Prof Mir shall hold the chair in addition to his own duties as HOD Physics Department.

Coordinator at the Directorate of Admissions and Competitive Examinations, Dr Yahya Bakhtiyar has been asked to route his papers through the director.

Prof Mir who is presently Head, Department of Physics University of Kashmir has 20 years of Teaching and Research experience. He has supervised 9 Ph D and 4 Mphil research scholars. Prof Mir has devised 8 innovative academic programs and contributed 12 book chapters and has published 55 research papers in reputed International and National journals.

A recipient of Bharat Jyoti award, Prof Mir has held several administrative positions at KU the most recent being Director Kupwara Campus.

He is presently Chairman, Board of postgraduate Studies in Physics KU, Chairman, Board of Undergraduate Studies in Physics besides being a member of International Collaboration Board in CBM(Compressed Baryonic Matter) Experiment at FAIR (Facility for Anti- proton and Ion Research), Member for Advisory Committee of Jammu & Kashmir Board of Professional Entrance Examination ( BOPEE).

