Patients at SKIMS boarding facility asked to leave

Srinagar: The SKIMS Soura on Tuesday ordered patients admitted in Sarai-II (boarding facility for patients and attendants from far-off places) to immediately vacate the facility amid the ongoing lockdown.
An order issued to Security Officer SKIMS reads, “In view of administrative emergency and shifting of Covid-19 patients to Sarai-II, you are advised to direct the patients/attendants staying at Sarai-II to vacate the rooms immediately without further notice”.
The order drew strong reaction from social media users who questioned the move amid lockdown.

