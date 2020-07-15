Municipal Committee vice president abducted in Baramulla

Srinagar: Vice President Municipal Committee Watergam Baramulla, Meraj ud Din Malla, was on Wednesday allegedly abducted by some unknown persons in the north Kashmir district.

A senior police officer confirmed that Malla was whisked away by the unknown persons in a santro vehicle while he was walking on a road to meet his friend.

The officer said that searches have been launched to trace him.

Asked whether the alleged abductors were armed, the officer said: “It is a matter of investigation. As of now searches are underway.” (GNS)

