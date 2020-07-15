Eight more Covid deaths in J&K, toll 195

Doctors, health workers among 346 test positive

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported eight more deaths due to Covid-19 on Tuesday taking the death toll due to novel coronavirus to 195 in the region.

According to officials, the latest victims of Covid-19 include a 47-year-old Agriculture Officer based in Jammu, a 35-year-old CRPF man posted in Baramulla and two elderly women from south Kashmir who tested positive for the new virus posthumously.

They said 195 people have so far succumbed to the deadly disease in Jammu and Kashmir.

Medical Superintendent SMHS Hospital, Dr Nazir Choudhary told Kashmir Reader that the test report of the CRPF soldier returned positive for the Covid-19 a day after his death.

A resident of Nowshera Rajouri, the trooper was suffering from high fever and pneumonia.

The two deceased women, both aged 60-years, from Semthan Kulgam and Anantnag died at GMC Anantnag hospital on July 10 while their Covid-19 test came positive last night.

Earlier, a 65-year-old COVID-19 patient from Shopian district died at SKIMS Bemina hospital here.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Bemina Dr Shifa Deva said the patient was admitted to the hospital on July 10 with pneumonia

“He also had Coronary bypass surgery and died today,” she added.

An agriculture officer from Jammu’s Talab Tillo died at Government Medical College Jammu, two days after he tested positive for the Covid-19, said a senior doctor.

According to him, the officer was admitted to the hospital on July 12 and was put on a ventilator last night after his condition deteriorated.

“He was suffering from bilateral community-acquired pneumonia (CAP), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and hypertension,” the doctor said.

Officials at SKIMS Soura said a 60-year-old Covid-19 patient from Nadihal area of Baramulla district died at SKIMS Soura, nine days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

“He was a case of Hypertension, Type 2 Diabetes, Chronic Kidney Disease, Bilateral community-acquired pneumonia (CAP),” Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told Kashmir Reader adding that the man expired at around 4am today.

With these deaths, the toll of Covid-19 victims has risen to 195 including 177 people from Kashmir and 18 in Jammu.

Meanwhile, J&K reported 346 new cases on Tuesday including doctors, healthcare workers and paramilitary personnel. 290 of them were found in the valley.

Moreover, 128 patients have recovered today including 100 from Kashmir and 28 from Jammu division.

Two major hospitals of Kashmir–SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina detected 165 Covid-19 cases on Tuesday out of 2,964 samples tested.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print