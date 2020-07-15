COVID-19 toll breaches 200-mark in J&K as Kashmir reports 7 more disease-related deaths

Srinagar: Kashmir valley reported seven more COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday morning taking the fatality count due to virus to 202 in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

Six of the deaths were reported from SKIMS Soura, the tertiary care hospital in outskirts of Srinagar, and one from GMC Anantnag.

Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent of the SKIMS Soura, said that three of those who died at the hospital were from Baramulla, two from Srinagar and one from Pulwama district.

Regarding deaths from the north Kashmir district, he said a 60-year-old woman from Sopore who was admitted on July 13 as a “case of SAH (Subarachnoid hemorrhage) expired at 4:00 a.m. today in ward 2A.”

He said an 85-year-old from Ladoora area of the district who was referred from GMC Baramulla “as a diagnosed case of covid positive with hypertension, CVD, COPD bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP)” died at 6:30 a.m. “The patient was shifted here in need of ventilatory support but was declared dead at 6:30 a.m.”

Later, at around 7 a.m., a 60-year-old man from Hathlango Sopore with underlying “hypertension, hypothyroid, BHP B/L CAP” died at the hospital, Professor Jan said.

Earlier, a 52-year-old man from Lalbazaar Srinagar who was admitted on July 13 as a “case of b/l CAP with ARDS and was covid positive” died at 2:00 a.m., Professor Jan said.

Prior to him, Professor Jan said, a 70-year-old man from Illahibagh Srinagar who was admitted on July 5 “as a case of hypertension, B/l CAP, Shock and MODS” died at 12 midnight.

Regarding the fatality from southern Kashmir district, Professor Jan said that a 77-year-old man from New Colony Pulwama died at 12:30 a.m.

“He was admitted on July 11 in ward 2A as a case of CAP and was covid positive,” he added.

Meanwhile, a 65-year-old male covid-19 patient from Takiya Khrewan died at GMC Anantnag, hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Majid Mahrib said. “He was admitted on July 4 and died last night,” he added.

With these deaths, 184 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the COVID-19.

Srinagar district with 48 deaths has the highest fatalities followed by Baramulla (40), Kulgam (22), Shopian (17), Anantnag (16), Budgam (14), eleven each in Jammu and Kupwara, Pulwama (7), Bandipora (3), Ganderbal (4) and Doda (2) while one death each has been reported from Poonch, Udhampur, Rajouri and Kathua. (GNS)

