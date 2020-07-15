2 more COVID-19 related deaths in Kashmir take J&K toll to 204

Srinagar: Kashmir Valley reported two more deaths related to COVID-19 taking the fatality count due to the virus in Jammu and Kashmir to 204.

Dr. G H Yatoo, Nodal Officer Coronavirus Control Measures at SKIMS Soura said that a 60-year-old man from Saida Kadal Srinagar died at 8:30 am today. Admitted on July 14, the sexagenarian was in medical emergency and his sample was taken yesterday. “The body was kept in mortuary and the patient tested COVID-19 positive,” he added.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza said GNS that a 70-year-old patient from Rathsuna area of the central Kashmir district turned out to be positive for Covid-19 after his death today. (GNS)

