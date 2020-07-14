Three mauled by bear in Tral

TRAL: Three persons including a woman were mauled by a bear in sub division Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Locals residents informed Kashmir Reader that two residents from Shareefabad village of Tral, Raja Begum,60, wife of Ghulam Nabi Reshi and Mohammad Shafi Rather, 50, son of Abdul Gani Rather, both residents of Shareefabad Tral were mauled by the bear when they were working in their fields.

The other resident, Mohammad Maqbool Bhat, 45, son of Ghulam Hassan Bhat, resident of Arigam Tral, was mauled when he was approaching his paddy fields.

“The injured had severe injuries and were shifted to Sub District Hospital Tral,”local residents said.

They added that two among them were referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

The condition of the injured persons was stated to be stable while the incident has triggered a panic in the areas.

The locals said that they were pleading before authorities of wild life department from past one month for capturing the wild bear which has been roaming in the area since then.They accused wildlife department for taking their plea far granted.

Wild Life Ranger Tral, Iqbal Khurshid refuted these allegations as baseless and told Kashmir Reader that our employees have been in the area from past ten days to capture the bear , they laid a trap at a places where the bear was sighted by locals multiple times,” he said, adding that the bear unfortunately shifted to other area where three persons were mauled.

