Shoipan Ahrabal road damaged due to subsidence at various spots

Shopian: The key road from Shopian to tourist resort and famed water fall of Aharbal is in deplorable condition as this 15 kilometer road has developed massive fissures at over a dozen places due to subsudence.

The road via Chottipora and Sedow village of Shopian connects district Shopian with Aharbal and adjoining villages , is being considered the shortest road link between the Shopian and this tourist destination.

However, the road has developed huge cracks at many places after crossing Sedow village which mostly is a hilly area. Officials said that the at places of damage, the hillocks through which the road is passing have displaced resulting in damages to road as well. Besides the people from Shopian, the visitors from other parts like central and north Kashmir also opt this road to reach Aharbal. Junaid Gulzar, a local said that at some place over 30 meter road has skid from the original surface .

Locals said that the road already goes through a mountain pass and the major damages would cause accidents if the repairs were not done at the earliest as huge rush of people and vehicles visiting the tourist place is expected

The locals added that the the breadth of the existing road is as it was years ago despite the route connects over a dozen villages with district headquarter of Shopian and with tourist place of Aharbal.

Executive engineer roads and buildings, Shopian, Abdul Quyoom Kirmani told Kashmir Reader that his office has sent a detailed report about the cracks of road to the higher authorities. “We visited the spots including deputy commissioner of Shopian and prepared a report. We have sought help of geology and mining department as well,” he said.

When asked what are the possible reasons of such huge cracks, he said these cracks are not only on road but its base like hillocks have displaced probably due to deforestation and the department is waiting for the response of higher authorities regarding the development.

“If we construct an embankment alongside it may get more heavier and would lead to more damages to hills so before taking any step to develop and repair it, we are considering every expert advice,” Kirmani said.

