No substitute to sacrificing animals on Eid-ul-Azha: Grand Mufti Nasir ul Islam

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir’s Grand Mufti Nasir-ul-Islam Tuesday said that there is no substitute to sacrificing animals on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha and people intending to sacrifice animals must follow proper guidelines and take extreme precautions while distributing the sacrificial meat among neighbours and relations.

He, however, said due to the prevailing pandemic, the sacrificial meat should be distributed within the vicinity only while maintaining the highest level of hygiene in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mufti Nasir said that sacrificing animals on the eve of Eid-ul-Azha is mandatory as per Islamic jurisprudence.

“So COVID-19 shouldn’t be made an excuse for not offering Qurabani on Eid-ul-Azha eve. My appeal to the people who can afford qurbani is that they should take all the precautions and maintain hygiene of all levels while performing qurbani and also while distributing the meat from the sacrificial animals,” he said.

The Grand Mufti’s statement comes at a time when Srinagar is witnessing a fresh lockdown in the wake of spurt in Covid-19 cases and rise in the deaths due to pandemic. (KNO)

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print