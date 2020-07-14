LGe-inaugurates 15 infrastructural projects of School Education Department

SRINAGAR: Lieutenant Governor, Girish Chandra Murmu Monday e-inaugurated 15 important infrastructure projects of the School Education Department.

Sh. Kewal Kumar Sharma, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor; Sh. BVR Subrahmanyam, Chief Secretary; Dr. Asgar Hassan Samoon, Principal Secretary to the Government, School Education Department, Directors School Education – Anuradha Gupta and Mohammad Younis Malik, Dr. Arun Kumar Manhas, Project Director, Samagra Shiksha, J&K and other senior officers attended the inaugural event, in person and through video conferencing.

The Lt Governor called for a doubling of efforts for bringing educational reforms in J&K to achieve a comprehensive development in the sector. He stressed on prioritizing the educational infrastructure development even in far flung areas, and called upon the stakeholders to initiate necessary measures to play a decisive role in enhancing the education scenario across J&K with special focus on increasing the female literacy rate.

The Lt Governor underlined the importance of improving the school infrastructural setup by optimum utilization of resources to improve the facilities in Government run schools.

“School education is central to the overall development of youth and we must realise the fact that when we are nurturing a child in school, we are nurturing the future of the nation”, he added.

He directed for immediate utilization of the newly constructed infrastructure, terming the projects as assets created for rural areas which will certainly contribute towards the quality improvement in the education sector. He further directed for construction of boundary walls, fencing, cleaning and preparing grounds under MGNREGA and other schemes.

Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print