J&K COVID-19 toll 189 as Agricultural officer from Jammu succumbs

Srinagar: A 47-year-old agriculture officer from Jammu’s Talab Tillo died at Government Medical College Jammu on Tuesday, two days after he tested positive for the COVID-19.

The quadragenarian’s death has taken the fatality count due to the virus to 189 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Principal GMC Jammu Dr Nasib Chand Digra said that the man was admitted to the hospital on July 12 and was put on ventilator last night. “He died (at 7: 40 a.m.) today,” he said.

A senior doctor at GMC Jammu said that the 47-year-old, Agriculture Officer at Directorate of Agriculture Talab Tilli Jammu, was suffering from bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and hypertension.

“He had high grade fever and cough. He remained on oxygen since the time of admission,” the doctor added.

Earlier, a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient from Nadihal area of Baramulla district died at SKIMS Soura, nine days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

He was a case of HTN, T2DM, CKD, ESRD, (bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP), as per officials.

With these deaths, 171 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the COVID-19. (GNS)

