Five Covid deaths take toll to 187

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir reported five deaths due to Covid-19 on Monday including that of a CRPF personnel taking the death toll to 187 in the region.

Officials said the deceased include a 46-year-old man from Sopore Baramulla, a 55-year-old woman from Arabal Pulwama, a 65-year-old man from Rawalpora Srinagar and 65-year-old paramilitary CRPF personnel who was posted in District Kulgam.

Dr Farooq A Jan, Medical Superintendent at SKIMS Soura told Kashmir Reader that a 46-year-old man from Sopore who was admitted on July 07 died at SKIMS on Monday morning at 5:45 am.

He said the patient was suffering from multiple myeloma, Thrombocytopenia, Electrolyte dysfunction and other ailments.

The 55-year-old woman from Pulwama died at Chest Diseases Hospital. She was admitted to the hospital on July 5 and died there on Monday afternoon.

The patient was suffering from COPD, bilateral pneumonia and other ailments, said Dr Salim Tak, the hospital’s Medical Superintendent.

He said the Rawalpora man who also died at the CD hospital had multiple ailments including pneumonia and breathed her last on Monday.

Later, the media bulletin revealed that a Covid-19 patient from Budgam district also succumbed to the disease on Monday.

With the five fresh deaths, the death toll related to Covid-19 has reached to 187 in J&K including 170 from Kashmir division and 17 from Jammu division.

Meanwhile, 314 new coronavirus patients were detected in J&K–taking the total number of cases to 10,827 including 6,095 recoveries.

Moreover, 116 more Covid-19 patients have recovered and discharged from various hospitals on Monday, 53 from Jammu division and 63 from Kashmir division.

The three major hospitals of Kashmir–CD Hospital, SKIMS Soura and SKIMS Bemina reported 222 new coronavirus cases.

Earlier, a massive sanitization process has been started at Police Headquarters Srinagar at Hyderpora after a police officer tested COVID-19 positive on Monday, according to a police officer.

He said all the officials including the officers were asked to vacate from the headquarters so that the sanitization process will be started.

