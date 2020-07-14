Elections for SMC Mayor postponed today, scheduled on Thursday now

Srinagar: Elections for Mayor’s post at Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) were on Tuesday deferred because of ‘unavailability’ of space at Banquet Hall in the city. The polls for the top post have now been scheduled on Thursday, a top official of the civic body told Kashmir Reader.

SMC Commissioner, Gazanfar Ali confirmed that the elections were deferred and are scheduled on Thursday. He cited non-availability of space at the Banquet Hall as the reason for not conducting the polls.

The top post fell vacant after a non-confidence motion was passed by corporators against former Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu. Since then, the Mayor’s post is vacant and now two candidates including Mattu and former deputy Mayor Sheikh Imran are locked in a contest against each other for the post.

Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act 2002 allows election for the vacant post of the Mayor to be held within a span of one month.

The SMC Commissioner said all arrangements have been finalized and the laid down SOP’s are in place for the event.

Independent Corporator Waheed Dar, who moved a no-confidence motion against the former Mayor, claimed they have got support from the majority of corporators for Sheikh Imran.

“We have the support of around 48 Corporators. Majority of Corporators from Congress party are also supporting us,” he said.

Dar, however, said that he is not sure whether four Corporators from BJP will participate in the polls or not.

