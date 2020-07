Srinagar: A 60-year-old man of Nadihal Baramulla died at SKIMS Soura after testing positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday morning taking the death toll to 188 in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to Medical Superintendent Dr Farooq A Jan, the patient was admitted to the hospital on July 5 with Hypertension ,Type 2 diabetes, chronic kidney disease and billateral pnemonia.

He said the elderly man breathed his last at around 4 am.

