3rd COVID-19 related death of the morning reported in J&K, toll rises to 190

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday reported third COVID-19 related death of the day after a 65-year-old male patient from Shopian district died at a hospital here this morning.

The elderly’s death has taken the fatality count due to the pathogen to 190 in Jammu and Kashmir.

Confirming the death, Dr Shifa Deva, Medical Superintendent SKIMS Bemina, one of the exclusive facilities for the management of the covid-19 patients said that the sexagenarian man was admitted to the hospital on July 10.

“He already had Coronary bypass surgery and was also suffering from pneumonia. He died today,” she added.

Earlier, a 47-year-old agriculture officer from Jammu’s Talab Tillo died at Government Medical College Jammu, two days after he tested positive for the COVID-19.

He was suffering from bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP), Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome (ARDS) and hypertension.

Prior to him, a 60-year-old COVID-19 patient from Nadihal area of Baramulla district died at SKIMS Soura, nine days after he was admitted to the tertiary care hospital.

“He was a case of HTN, T2DM, CKD, ESRD, (bilateral community acquired pneumonia (CAP),” Professor Farooq Jan, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, told GNS. “He expired at around 4:00 a.m. today,” Professor Jan added. With these deaths, 172 people in Kashmir and 18 in Jammu have died so far due to the COVID-19. (GNS)

