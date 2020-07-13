Yet another single-day spike of 28,701 infections takes India’s COVID-19 tally to 8,78,254

New Delhi:India saw yet another record single-day jump of 28,701 COVID-19 cases, pushing its tally to 8,78,254 on Monday, while the death toll climbed to 23,174 with 500 people succumbing to the infection, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The number of recoveries stands at 5,53,470, while there are 3,01,609 active cases of coronavirus infection presently in the country and one person has migrated, the updated data at 8 am showed.

“Thus, around 63.01 per cent of patients have recovered so far,” an official said.

The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This was the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases in the country have increased by more than 26,000.

According to the ICMR, 1,18,06,256 samples had been tested for COVID-19 till July 12, of these 2,19,103 samples were tested on Sunday.

Of the 500 new deaths reported, 173 are from Maharashtra, 71 from Karnataka, 68 from Tamil Nadu, 37 from Delhi, 26 from West Bengal, 21 from Uttar Pradesh, 19 from Andhra Pradesh, 13 from Gujarat, 12 from Bihar, 10 from Jammu and Kashmir, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Telangana, seven each from Rajasthan and Jharkhand, four each from Haryana and Punjab, three from Odisha, two each from Kerala, Goa and Chhattisgarh, and one each from Uttarakhand and Chandigarh.

Of the total 23,174 deaths reported so far, Maharashtra accounted for the highest 10,289 fatalities followed by Delhi with 3,371, Gujarat 2,045, Tamil Nadu 1,966, Uttar Pradesh 934, West Bengal 932, Madhya Pradesh 653, Karnataka 684 and Rajasthan 510.

So far, 356 people have died of COVID-19 in Telangana, 328 in Andhra Pradesh, 301 in Haryana, 199 in Punjab, 179 in Jammu and Kashmir, 143 in Bihar, 64 in Odisha, 47 in Uttarakhand, 35 in Assam and 31 in Kerala.

Jharkhand has registered 30 deaths, Chhattisgarh 19, Puducherry 18, Goa 14, Himachal Pradesh 11, Chandigarh eight, Arunachal Pradesh, Meghalaya and Tripura two and Ladakh has reported one fatality.

The Health Ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths occurred due to comorbidities.

Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 2,54,427, followed by Tamil Nadu at 1,38,470, Delhi at 1,12,494, Gujarat at 41,820, Uttar Pradesh at 36,476, Karnataka at 38,843 and Telangana at 34,671.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 30,013 in West Bengal, 29,168 in Andhra Pradesh, 24,392 in Rajasthan, 21,240 in Haryana and 17,632 in Madhya Pradesh.

Assam has 16,071 instances of the infection, Bihar 16,642, Odisha 13,121, and Jammu and Kashmir 10,513 cases. Punjab has reported 7,821 novel coronavirus infections so far, while Kerala has 7,873 cases.

A total of 4,059 have been infected by the virus in Chhattisgarh, 3,756 in Jharkhand, 3,537 in Uttarakhand, 2,453 in Goa, 2,054 in Tripura, 1,609 in Manipur, 1,418 in Puducherry, 1,213 in Himachal Pradesh and 1,086 in Ladakh.

Nagaland has recorded 774 COVID-19 cases, Chandigarh 559 and Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu together have reported 479 cases.

Arunachal Pradesh reported 359 cases, Mizoram 231, Meghalaya 306, Andaman and Nicobar Islands has registered 163 infections so far, while Sikkim has recorded 153 cases.

“Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR,” the ministry said, adding that 2,358 cases are being reassigned to states.

State-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it added.

