TeH Chairman Ashraf Sehrai arrested from Srinagar residence

Srinagar: Tehreek Hurriyat Chariman Mohammad Ashraf Sahrai was arrested by police from his residency at Baghaat Barzulla in the wee hours of Sunday.

Offical sources said that a police party arrested the elderly leader at around 5:30 am.

A top police officer said that details as regards his arrest would be shared latter.

Sehrai is the chairman of Tehreek i Hurriyat which was previously headed by Syed Ali Shah Geelani who recently resigned from main Hurriyat conference as its ‘All time chairman’ .

Hurriyat conference is a amalgam of various groups and Tehreek i Hurriyat is one of it.

Seharai’s son, Junaid Sahrai, District commander of Hizbul Mujahdeen for Srinagar was killed in an encounter along with associate at Nawakadal area of Central Kashmir district. (GNS)

