Ram Madhav visits slain Bandipora BJP leader’s home

Bandipora : Bhartiya Janata Party National General Secretary Ram Madhav Sunday visited slain BJP leader from north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Waseem Bari’s home and offered condolences with the bereaved family.
“We have come here to offer condolences with the bereaved family and provided them some help. All BJP leaders, workers stand with the party workers of Kashmir. Those who did this act will be tracked soon and neutralized,” Madhav told reporters on sidelines of the condolence meeting . We all demand party workers should be given proper security,” he added.
He was accompanied by Union Minister Jitendra Singh and J&K BJP President Ravindar Raina and few other leaders.
Wasim Bari, his father and brother were killed on Wednesday evening outside their home when they were at their shop. .